LONDON May 21 European shares turned positive and bounced from five-month lows on Monday as investors bought into some stocks and sectors that had been particularly hard hit in the previous week's selloff.

At 0731 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 970.72 points after falling to 964.66, the lowest since December. The index fell more than 5 percent last week.

European automobile shares rose 1.3 percent after falling 7.7 percent last week. Renault climbed 4.6 percent after UBS added the company to its key call list.

The broader market remained cautious, however, on concern about the chances of Greece's exit from the euro zone and its consequences for the market.

