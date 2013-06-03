BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
PARIS, June 3 European shares pared losses and turned slightly positive around mid-session on Monday, rising along with U.S. stock index futures as bargain hunters moved in following a recent pull-back.
At 1104 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.11 percent at 1,217.59 points. The index of top European shares originally lost more than 1 percent in morning trade, before bouncing off major technical support levels.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.