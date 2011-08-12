LONDON Aug 12 European bank shares reversed earlier losses and traded higher on Friday morning, as authorities in France, Spain, Italy and Spain banned short selling in financial stocks.

The gains in banks shares lifted the broader market higher.

By 0755 GMT, the STOXX Europe 600 bank index advanced 0.1 percent after falling as much as 2.2 percent earlier.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent at 936.74 points, after dropping as low as 921.63 points earlier in the session.

