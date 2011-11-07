LONDON Nov 7 European shares briefly turned positive on Monday, led by Italian stocks on talk, subsequently denied, that the country's prime minister would resign, and after a pullback in the country's debt yields from euro-era highs.

At 1502 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 979.25 points, but had gone as high as 982.85. Its earlier low was 961.65.

Italy's benchmark gained 2.6 percent with banking heavyweights Intesa SanPaolo and UniCredit up 5.4 and 4.5 percent, respectively. Italian government bond yields, meanwhile, fell back slightly.

The Dow Jones , S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were up between 0.2 and 0.5 percent in early trading.

(Reporting by Brian Gorman)