(Repeats for technical reasons)

LONDON Jan 11 European stocks crept into positive territory in early trade on Wednesday as gains for the banking and insurance sectors helped a leading index edge closer to technical resistance at the high established after a selloff the previous summer.

At 0824 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,028 points, just off the high set on Oct. 28 of 1,028.48. A convincing move above which would be a positive technical signal. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)