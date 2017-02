LONDON, July 16 The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index nudged into positive territory in thin, jittery trading on Monday as investors balanced a weak start to the earnings season against expectations for fresh global stimulus measures.

The index rose as high as 1,044.01, up 0.1 percent on the day. The EuroSTOXX 50, however, remained firmly in the red, down 0.3 percent at 1025 GMT. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)