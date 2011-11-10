LONDON Nov 10 European shares reversed earlier losses and traded higher on Thursday on hopes that Italy will have a new government soon and push forward with the economic reforms needed to help stem the euro zone debt crisis.

By 0943 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of leading European shares was up 0.5 percent at 971.05 points after trading as low as 951.15 earlier.

Italy's FTSE MIB .FTMIB rose 2.8 percent, outperforming other major European indexes, while European banks .SX7P put on 1 percent and Thomson Reuters Italy Banks Index .TRXFLDITPBANK advanced 4.7 percent, with UniCredit (CRDI.MI) up 5.8 percent. (Reporting by Dominic Lau)