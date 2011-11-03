LONDON Nov 3 European shares recovered, turning steady on Thursday, with traders citing talk that the Greek government could collapse, potentially avoiding a referendum on its euro zone membership and reducing the risk of a disorderly default.

By 0935 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 of leading European shares was down 0.1 percent at 971.09 points, after being as low as 956.24 earlier.

"It seems that the referendum in Greece might not go ahead now. There might be an election. If there is a change in the government, the referendum idea might not get pushed through and they might accept the bailout," said Darren Sinden, senior sales trader, Silverwind Securities.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau, Simon Jessop, Atul Prakash and Joanne Frearson)