LONDON, July 27 European shares rallied and
Italian government bond yields fell on Friday after French
newspaper Le Monde reported that the European Central Bank and
euro zone governments were preparing co-ordinated action to cut
Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at
1,044.59 points in choppy trade that had seen the index trade
between 1,039.29 and 1,046.75 points.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields
reversed an earlier rise and were down 3 basis points on the day
at 6.0 percent, helping to narrow its spread over equivalent
German Bunds to 466 basis points.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Ana Nicolai da Costa, editing
by NIgel Stephenson)