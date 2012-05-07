LONDON May 7 Euro zone blue chips turned positive by mid-session on Monday, bouncing back from oversold territory after a knee-jerk reaction to French and German elections results sent the market to 4-1/2 month lows in early trade.

The Euro STOXX 50 was up 0.1 percent at 2,250.46 points, recovering after breaking into oversold territory below 30 on the 7-day relative strength index earlier in the session, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The index had opened sharply lower after elections in Greece and France, which reflected public anger over austerity measures and cast doubt on the euro zone's ability to resolve its debt crisis.

"The market bounced back because the news was well priced in," a London-based derivatives trader said.

The French index also rebounded to trade up 0.2 percent , while the Greek stock market remained mired in the red, down 7.2 percent. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)