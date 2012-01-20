* Company forecasts at risk from Europe recession

* Retailers, banks and resource earnings under pressure

* Share price reaction could be dulled after 2011 cull

By David Brett

LONDON, Jan 20 Deteriorating economic conditions in Europe mean companies in the region face further earnings downgrades as analysts have yet to fully factor into their estimates sluggish economic growth due to the euro zone debt crisis.

While forecasts were cut savagely last year, according to Thomson Reuters data, 2012 estimates remain largely intact, with euro zone earnings expected to grow 8.0 percent this year compared with minus 3.8 percent for 2011.

While global downward revisions slowed at the end of 2011 after some brighter U.S. economic data, 12-month forward earnings estimates are still being cut, by 1.9 percent in the United States and 7 percent in the euro zone over the last three months. Given the austere backdrop more could be on the way.

"We're unlikely to move into upgrade territory and will continue to see downgrades, just at a slower pace," said Richard Jeffrey, chief investment officer at Cazenove Capital,

A stark reminder of the risk to earnings posed by the deteriorating macro-economic conditions came from the world's third-biggest retailer Tesco, which last week issued its first profit warning.

The World Bank this week slashed its global economic growth projections for 2012-13, saying Europe was probably already in recession and that a deterioration in the debt crisis would see forecasts cut significantly.

Nomura said the consensus for European earnings per share growth was "still a long way from pricing in a recession".

It expects downgrades to slow by the end of the first quarter but sees growth at less than half the current consensus, which is for 9 percent EPS growth.

Low growth, high inflation and rising unemployment as governments impose austerity measures to chip away at bulging debt piles, are of particular concern for retailers.

At the start of 2011, the sector's estimated earnings growth for the year was 12.1 percent but is now expected to be -1.2 percent. That leaves the 10.6 percent forecast for 2012 looking optimistic, given the economic outlook.

"Typically, analysts are slow to downgrade their expectations for earnings growth. This was particularly apparent during 2008 when the majority were far too optimistic in their outlooks, and failed to factor in the widespread effects of the sub-prime crisis," said David Morrison, market strategist at derivatives trading firm GFT.

As 2009 began, after the Lehman Brothers collapse that triggered the credit crisis, annual earnings growth in the basic resources sector was estimated at -29.3 percent and 29.9 percent for the banks. By March 2010, actual earnings growth for the sectors was -65.5 percent and -9.6 percent, respectively.

FINANCIAL FEARS

In 2011, analysts had originally anticipated 22.6 percent earnings growth in financials. That has been revised down to -1.2 percent, and with growth forecast to be around 20.6 percent in 2012, earnings from financials look most at risk.

Alarm bells have been sounding. Royal Bank of Scotland announced a massive reorganisation with more than 4,000 job losses, while U.S. investment bank Citigroup's, earnings were hit by Europe's debt crisis.

"Corporate forward guidance has been weakening, with the number of negative pre-announcements reaching its highest level since the end of 2008. A sudden escalation in the European debt crisis is likely to see analysts scramble to sharply lower their earnings outlooks," GFT's Morrison said.

In 2008, before the full impact of the credit crisis was known, financials' earnings growth was expected to be 6.7 percent for the year; by March 2009 actual earnings growth for the sector was -70.2 percent.

Estimate cuts last year prompted stock price slides for, among others, Barclays, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse of between 20 percent and 40 percent in 2011.

BAD-NEWS BUFFER

The potential hit to share prices of the downgrades, however, could be more muted, as the scale of last year's sell-off created something of a bad-news buffer.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index and Basic Resources index, for example, both fell by more than 30 percent, compared with a fall of 11.3 percent for the broader STOXX Europe 600.

"Analysts haven't yet gotten round to updating their consensus earnings forecasts - but the equity markets already have and they're forecasting recession for Europe," Rebecca O'Keeffe, head of investments at Interactive Investor, said.

She expects little share price reaction unless there is a significant surprise, such as a major company failure or the euro breaking up.

Both the FTSE 100 and STOXX Europe 600 trade on a one-year forward price earnings ratio of around 10 times, compared with an historical average of between 13 and 14 times.

Citi's strategists say global equity markets are already discounting a 20 percent contraction in global EPS and see 20 percent gains for the MSCI AC World benchmark by end-2012 as investors' worst fears fail to materialise.

With the Chinese economy still expanding, albeit more slowly, and U.S. economic indicators improving, share prices should be supported at this level.

"The thing to concentrate on is the firmness of the global economy and many European equities are beneficiaries of this," analysts at Deutsche Bank said. (Graphic by Scott Barber; editing by Simon Jessop and Nigel Stephenson)