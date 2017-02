LONDON Aug 24 European shares extended gains in afternoon trade on Wednesday, tracking a rise in equities on Wall Street after data showed new orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods surged in July on strong demand for transportation equipment.

At 1409 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 2.1 percent at 943.10 points after falling to a low of 918.75 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)