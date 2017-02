LONDON Oct 5 European shares extended gains on Wednesday after a better-than-expected U.S. service sector report boosted hopes about U.S. economic growth.

By 1451 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 3.2 percent at 916.05 points after being as low as 887.61. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)