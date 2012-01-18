European shares turned briefly positive on Wednesday, with traders citing media reports the International Monetary Fund would boost its lending facility, as the region battles a long-running debt crisis.

"There are reports that the IMF is proposing to boost its lending resources to the EU by $1 trillion. It's a further measure in order to resolve the European debt crisis and shows that the authorities are taking small steps," said Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital.

At 1036 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was flat at 1034.43 points, off its high of 1,037.77. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Atul Prakash)