LONDON, April 27 European shares turned positive on Friday after losses following a move by Standard & Poor's to cut its rating on Spain, with construction and material stocks topping the gainers list, led higher by Vinci that lifted its 2012 sales target.

At 0810 GMT, The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,044.95 points after falling to a low of 1,034.65.

The STOXX Europe 600 Construction and Materials index rose 1.3 percent, helped by a 4.1 percent rise in Vinci, which lifted its 2012 sales target after first-quarter revenue rose 6 percent on strong orders outside Europe and brisk construction business.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)