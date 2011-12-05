PARIS Dec 5 European stocks extended their gains on Monday as investors bet French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will iron out their differences and agree on measures to fight the euro zone debt crisis ahead of a key EU summit.

At 1225 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1 percent at 994.98 points, with UniCredit up 5.2 percent and BNP Paribas up 5.3 percent.

The two leaders are due to meet at 1230 GMT on Monday. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)