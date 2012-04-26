PARIS, April 26 European stocks pared losses and turned slightly positive on Thursday afternoon after data showed contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rose to a near two-year high in March, fuelling hopes of a pickup in the battered U.S. housing sector.

At 1407 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,044.03 points.

The National Association of Realtors said on Thursday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed in March, jumped 4.1 percent to 101.4, the highest level since April 2010.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)