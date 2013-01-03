BRIEF-Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with Bahamas
* Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with the Bahamas to grow tourism to the destination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Jan 3 A leading pan-Europe share index increased its gains on Thursday after data showed U.S. private-sector employers added 215,000 jobs in December, well above economists' expectations.
At 1324 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.24 percent at 1,160.19 points.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX index down 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 down 0.5 percent.
* John P. Pecora reports a 6.67 percent passive stake in Saexploration Holdings Inc as of March 2, 2017 -SEC filing Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 8 A German court named Frankfurt-based Deka Investment on Wednesday as lead plaintiff for 1,470 damages claims against Volkswagen totalling 1.9 billion euros ($2 bln) over its diesel emissions scandal.