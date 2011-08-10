Aug 10 European stocks dived 20 percent over the past 2-1/2
weeks as fears of a new global downturn prompted investors to dump shares,
before the slump was halted on Tuesday with bargain hunters looking for picks
among the debris.
While no sector has been spared, mining and banking shares featured among
the biggest losers, down by about a quarter so far this year, while pharma
stocks managed to limit the damage.
Below is a table of European sector performances since the start of the
year:
STOXX 600 Healthcare -2.2 PCT
STOXX 600 Food and Beverage -3.5 PCT
STOXX 600 Personal and Household Goods -7.7 PCT
STOXX 600 Chemicals -10.3 PCT
STOXX 600 Telecommunications -10.6 PCT
STOXX 600 Insurance -13.9 PCT
STOXX 600 Automobiles & Parts -13.9 PCT
STOXX 600 Retail -15.2 PCT
STOXX 600 Oil & Gas -15.7 PCT
STOXX 600 Technology -16.8 PCT
STOXX 600 Industrial Goods & Services -17.1 PCT
STOXX 600 Media -17.2 PCT
STOXX 600 Utilities -17.2 PCT
STOXX 600 Financial services -17.6 PCT
STOXX 600 Construction and materials -19.4 PCT
STOXX 600 Travel and leisure -20.1 PCT
STOXX 600 Banks -24.4 PCT
STOXX 600 Basic resources -28.0 PCT
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Mike Nesbit)