Aug 10 European stocks dived 20 percent over the past 2-1/2 weeks as fears of a new global downturn prompted investors to dump shares, before the slump was halted on Tuesday with bargain hunters looking for picks among the debris.

While no sector has been spared, mining and banking shares featured among the biggest losers, down by about a quarter so far this year, while pharma stocks managed to limit the damage.

Below is a table of European sector performances since the start of the year:

STOXX 600 Healthcare -2.2 PCT

STOXX 600 Food and Beverage -3.5 PCT

STOXX 600 Personal and Household Goods -7.7 PCT

STOXX 600 Chemicals -10.3 PCT

STOXX 600 Telecommunications -10.6 PCT

STOXX 600 Insurance -13.9 PCT

STOXX 600 Automobiles & Parts -13.9 PCT

STOXX 600 Retail -15.2 PCT

STOXX 600 Oil & Gas -15.7 PCT

STOXX 600 Technology -16.8 PCT

STOXX 600 Industrial Goods & Services -17.1 PCT

STOXX 600 Media -17.2 PCT

STOXX 600 Utilities -17.2 PCT

STOXX 600 Financial services -17.6 PCT

STOXX 600 Construction and materials -19.4 PCT

STOXX 600 Travel and leisure -20.1 PCT

STOXX 600 Banks -24.4 PCT

STOXX 600 Basic resources -28.0 PCT

