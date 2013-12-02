* FTSEurofirst 300, Euro STOXX 50 both down 0.3 pct

* Thyssen down 8.8 pct after failing to sell Brazilian mill

* Retailers down; Tesco, Debenhams fall after downgrades

* Spanish utilities fall on reform worries

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Dec 2 European shares edged lower on Monday as German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp plummeted after failing to find a buyer for its problematic Brazilian mill and British retailers were hit by margin worries.

Shares in Thyssen fell 8.5 percent, their steepest drop in more than two years, after announcing it had sold only the U.S. plant in its Steel Americas unit, which has cost the German firm almost 13 billion euros ($17.7 billion) over six years.

"Management was not prepared to set out a convincing strategy ... and we believe the inability to dispose of these assets has created additional risk compared to our original base case," HSBC wrote in a note.

"While we think that substantial value remains within (Thyssen), the road to realising this is now less clear to us," the bank added, downgrading its recommendation on the stock to "neutral" from "overweight".

Volume on ThyssenKrupp was nearly 4-1/2 times its average for the past three months, compared to 80 percent the average for the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.

The German firm was the top faller on the FTSEurofirst, which closed down 0.3 percent at 1,300.69 points. The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index also fell 0.3 percent, to 3,077.23 points.

Britain's supermarket chain Tesco and department store Debenhams led a selloff in the STOXX Europe 600 Retail sector index after seeing their stocks downgraded by HSBC and Barclays, respectively. Both cited margin worries among the reasons for their cut.

Britain's general retailers have rallied nearly 20 percent since June as the country's economy showed signs of recovery, leaving the sector trading at 16.4 times its earnings, a multiple not seen since 2008.

While the British economy is improving - with job growth pushing a closely watched manufacturing survey to a near three-year high in November - consumer demand remains fragile, forcing retailers into stiff price competition.

"The issue is ... these things priced in a lot of recovery very quickly," Morgan Stanley strategist Graham Secker said.

"A lot of UK domestic cyclical names are actually really expensive."

Analysts said worries about retailers' performance after a seemingly weak Black Friday in the United States were also a factor, while Espirito Santo warned that this month's spending trends called for a cautious stance on British retailers.

UTILITIES IN HOT WATER

Utilities fell 0.8 percent, led by Spanish stocks after the Finance Ministry withdrew 3.6 billion euros ($4.9 billion) in financing for the electricity sector in an unexpected amendment in Parliament, casting doubt on sector reforms and raising costs for companies.

Iberdrola, Gas Natural, Endesa and its largest shareholder Enel fell as much as 3.8 percent.

More broadly, strategists said the longer term trend higher in European shares is likely to continue, supported by improving earnings and equity-friendly monetary policy from central banks.

JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank respectively said European stocks would rise by 10 percent and 15 percent by the end of next year.

European equity flows remain supportive of the rally. Last week saw the 22nd straight week of inflows from U.S. investors, extending the longest streak of weekly inflows since Lipper started to monitor flows in 1992.