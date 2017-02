LONDON Aug 8 Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 fell further on Monday afternoon, hitting a two-year low as investors trimmed positions after Standard & Poor's cut U.S. debt rating from the prized triple-A.

By 1451 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 3.6 percent to 939.66 points after hitting a low of 937.55 -- its lowest level in two years.

Germany's DAX fell 4.5 percent to below 6,000-mark for the first time since September 2010. (Reporting by Dominic Lau)