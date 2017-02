LONDON, Sept 9 European shares extended falls on Friday afternoon after sources said European Central Bank Executive Board Member Juergen Stark would step down from his post because of a conflict over the central bank's bond buying programme.

By 1317 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 of leading European shares was down 1.4 percent at 926.73 points, while the Thomson Reuters Peripheral Eurozone Index fell 3.4 percent. (Reporting by Dominic Lau)