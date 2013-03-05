PARIS, March 5 The broad STOXX Europe 600 benchmark share index hit its highest level since mid-2008 on Tuesday, led by a sharp rally in European banking stocks.

At 0840 GMT, the index was up 1.14 percent at 292.22. It has gained 40 percent since a floor hit in September 2011.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index was among the top gaining sectors, up 1.8 percent, buoyed by gains for Standard Chartered after it posted results.