BRIEF-Metlife says originated $3.6 bln in agricultural loans in 2016
* Metlife Inc - company originated $3.6 billion in agricultural loans in 2016 through its subsidiaries and affiliates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 5 The broad STOXX Europe 600 benchmark share index hit its highest level since mid-2008 on Tuesday, led by a sharp rally in European banking stocks.
At 0840 GMT, the index was up 1.14 percent at 292.22. It has gained 40 percent since a floor hit in September 2011.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index was among the top gaining sectors, up 1.8 percent, buoyed by gains for Standard Chartered after it posted results.
* Metlife Inc - company originated $3.6 billion in agricultural loans in 2016 through its subsidiaries and affiliates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 2 Two Rockwell Medical Inc shareholders have launched a proxy fight against the company, nominating themselves to serve as directors on the board.
* Cematrix Corp qtrly revenue $1.2 million versus $6.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: