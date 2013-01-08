PARIS Jan 8 European shares briefly slipped
after fresh market talk of a potential credit rating downgrade
of France, before rising again after a senior French official
denied the rumour.
At 1418 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.12 percent at 1,162.94 points, after
turning almost flat when the rumour surfaced.
German Bund futures briefly extended gains to hit a
session high of 143.48, up 42 ticks on the day, but there was
only a limited reaction in French bonds, where 10-year yields
were barely changed on the day at 2.11 percent.
A senior French official said market rumours that France's
sovereign debt rating would be imminently downgraded were
"erroneous".