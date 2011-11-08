LONDON Nov 8 European shares trimmed gains on Tuesday afternoon after the Italian prime minister won a vote on public finances that some had bet he would lose, potentially heralding his ouster and an improvement in the country's austerity reform agenda.

However, a reduced majority in the parliamentary vote put further pressure on Silvio Berlusconi to resign.

At 1529 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was up 1.2 percent at 986.24 points, after earlier being as high as 995.22. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)