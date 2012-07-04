LONDON, July 4 European shares trimmed losses on Wednesday, led by gains for the FTSE 100 in a thinly traded session as U.S. markets remain closed for the Independence day holiday.

At 1348 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,043.96 points, after earlier being as low as 1,041.13 points. Volume was just a third of the 90-day daily average.

The FTSE, meanwhile, was up 0.1 percent led by gains in heavyweight telecom Vodafone. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)