LONDON Nov 10 European shares turned negative again on Thursday in choppy trade with the focus firmly on prospects for a new Italian government.

In a sign the political road ahead would not be smooth, however, a senior member of Italy's Northern League party said it would not back a possible new government led by former European commissioner Mario Monti. [ID:nR1E7LJ024]

A pullback in Italian bond yields after fresh European Central Bank buying was helping support sentiment, particularly in Italy, while the latest Italian debt auction also got away.

At 1050 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 was down 0.2 percent at 964.41 points.

