PARIS, Sept 20 European shares trimmed their gains on Tuesday afternoon as banks reversed an early rise and slipped into negative territory, with nagging fears of contagion from Greek debt turmoil keeping investors on edge.

At 1351 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 920.09 points. Societe Generale was down 6.6 percent, and Commerzbank was down 2 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)