LONDON Dec 2 European shares trimmed gains on Friday afternoon, tracking moves in U.S. stock index futures after an in-line U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

About 120,000 jobs were added in the the U.S. in November, against a 122,000 forecast. The unemployment rate, which was seen holding steady at 9 percent, dropped to 8.6 percent.

At 1349 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.2 percent at 989.40 points, still poised to post its biggest weekly gain since November 2008.

In the United States, meanwhile, futures for the Standard & Poor's 500, Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq Composite were all up around 1 percent. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)