LONDON Dec 12 European shares remained lower around midday on Monday, although earlier losses were trimmed in thin trade, led by banks and insurers as positivity around the recent European Union deal on fiscal integration faded.

Low trading volumes ahead of the holiday season exacerbated the moves, traders said, while the expiry of options and futures on Friday added to market volatility.

"We've got a lot of interest in Friday's expiry on very little volumes," Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities, said.

At 1217 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.5 percent at 980.45 points, after hitting a 972.63 points trough in mid-morning trade, but volume on the index was low at less than a third of its 90-day average.

Banking shares were among the top fallers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index down 2.4 percent. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)