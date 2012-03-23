European shares trimmed losses on Friday afternoon, led by a rebound in basic resources stocks after the world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco, recorded a surge in profits and a rise in production.

Codelco, which produces roughly 11 percent of the world's copper, appeared optimistic about the copper market, which CEO Diego Hernandez has said he expects to be tight.

At 1531 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.2 percent at 1,077.55 points, while the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index turned positive and traded up 0.4 percent. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)