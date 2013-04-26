BRIEF-Hydrogenics reports Q4 loss per share $0.20
* Hydrogenics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
LONDON, April 26 European shares slightly trimmed losses in late trade on Friday as U.S. consumer sentiment data beat expectations, helping revive investor appetite after a string of poor economic numbers earlier in the day.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final April consumer sentiment index was revised up to 76.4 compared to a preliminary figure of 72.3 and consensus expectations of 73.2.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares slightly trimmed its losses after the U.S. data to trade 0.3 percent lower at 1,197.38 points.
* Hydrogenics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sucampo reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Liberty Tax Service announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results