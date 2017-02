PARIS Oct 20 European stocks trimmed losses around midday on Thursday after a guidelines document said the European rescue fund will be able to buy bonds on the secondary market.

At 0940 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.6 percent at 961.99 points.

U.S. stock index futures SPc1 DJc1 NDc1 were up 0.3-0.6 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)