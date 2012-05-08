LONDON May 8 European shares turned negative again on Tuesday, in choppy trade, as investors reacted to headlines out of Greece that fanned concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

Greece's commitment to an EU/IMF rescue deal has become null after voters rejected pro-bailout parties in a general election on Sunday, the leader of the Left Coalition party said.

The FTSEurofirst was down 0.5 percent at 1,029.27 by 1240 GMT, going into retreat briefly turning positive in tandem with U.S. stock index futures. Fairly thin trade, at 56 percent of the 90-day daily average, exacerbated the moves.

"The market is now definitely very tetchy," Martin Tormey, head of equity trading at Goodbody Stockbrokers, said.

(Reporting by Tricia Wright and Toni Vorobyova)