LONDON, June 27 European shares briefly turned
negative on Thursday, pausing after two days of sharp gains, as
a sell-off in chemicals stocks after a bearish note on the
sector from JPMorgan took the shine off strength from defensive
stocks.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was trading flat at 1,149.55
by 0751 GMT, having rallied 3.2 percent over the previous two
sessions.
Chemicals stocks were among the top fallers on
Thursday with a 0.8 percent drop after JPMorgan cut its
recommendations on a number of firms in the sector, while
defensive healthcare stocks advanced 0.5 percent.