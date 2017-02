LONDON, March 26 European shares turned negative on Monday, with Spain the main faller after the centre-right People's Party did not secure an outright majority in an election win which could make it harder to push through harsh spending cuts.

By 0841 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.2 percent at 1,078.02 after being up as much as 1,083.65, while the Spanish IBEX index down 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)