Europe's top shares turned lower on Wednesday as euro zone tensions and weekend Greek elections temper risk appetite.

By 0846 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 4.2 points, or 0.4 percent, at 985.98, having ebbed away from an earlier intraday high of 994.42.

Overriding nervousness in the market was highlighted by a near 90 percent rise in the Euro STOXX Volatility index since mid-March, when Spain raised concerns over its ability to meet austerity targets.

"It looks as though the authorities have tried to shore up the situation in Spain. It is debatable as to how effective that will be but the Greek election is very much the focus of the market with investors unwilling to take too many bets ahead of the result," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. (Written by David Brett)