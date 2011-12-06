LONDON Dec 6 European shares briefly turned positive on Tuesday, with drugmakers amongst the best performers, as investors shifted money in the defensive sectors after Standard & Poor's warned it may downgrade 15 euro zone countries.

By 0837 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.2 percent at 994.55 points after being up as much as 994.55.

The STOXX Europe 600 Health Care index was up 0.2 percent, while the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index fell 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)