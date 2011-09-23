PARIS, Sept 23 European shares pared losses and turned positive on Friday afternoon following a dismal week, helped by hopes of further measures from the European Central Bank to ease the region's debt crisis, with French banks strongly recovering.

BNP Paribas was up 7.5 percent and Societe Generale up 7.7 percent, as traders cited market talk of help from the government with some form of capital injection to bolster the banks' balance sheets.

At 1453 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 877.71 points. The index lost as much as 2.6 percent earlier in the session, and is set to post a weekly loss of 6.4 percent.

Bund futures FGBLc1 sank to a session low of 138.06, down half a point on the day and backing further away from record highs hit earlier in the session at 139.19. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)