By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Sept 14 European shares rose on
Wednesday on hopes a plan by European Commission president Jose
Manuel Barroso for the introduction of common euro zone bonds
would help ease the sovereign debt crisis.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 1.4 percent at 913.22 points in choppy trading.
Barroso said Europe was facing its most serious challenge
for a generation, adding there was no simple solution. A ruling
by Germany's top court last week made it nearly impossible for
the government to pool debt with partners, unless the European
Union treaty was changed.
"The market might want to have a relief rally every now and
again, but structurally we still have lots of challenges," said
Bill Dinning, head of strategy at Kames Capital, which has $77
billion of assets under management.
"Euro bonds makes sense, but implies a level of fiscal unity
in Europe that could be a bit of a challenge, given the ongoing
debate amongst policymakers."
The next focus to see if euro zone policymakers are one step
closer to finding a solution to the crisis is a conference call
between French, German and Greek leaders amid growing talk
Greece will default.
"Markets are not really looking at fundamentals any more.
They are just reading the lips of politicians. The markets will
take hints from ongoing debate about an orderly default of
Greece," said Lothar Mentel, chief investment officer at Octopus
Investments, which manages $3.9 billion.
French banks featured among the worst performers list after
Moody's downgraded the credit ratings of Credit Agricole
and Societe Generale by one notch, due to
their exposure to Greek debt.
Societe Generale ended down 2.9 percent after earlier being
more than 10 percent lower and BNP Paribas lost 3.9
percent, to be the worst performers on the French CAC .
Finmeccanica topped the best performers list,
jumping 16.9 percent in volume nearly fourfold its 90-day daily
average volume after a media report that General Electric
was interested in buying its Ansaldo STS unit.
GROWTH SLOWING
The FTSEurofirst 300 index is still down 18 percent since
late July amid fears about a slowdown in global growth.
A Reuters poll found a one in three chance of the United
States, the euro zone and Britain falling into recession.
These regions were also not expected to raise interest rates
until 2013 and there was a 40 percent chance the Bank of England
would restart its bond-buying programme.
The next resistance level for the FTSEurofirst 300 was seen
at 918, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement from its March 2009
low to February 2011 high, while support was seen at 853.69 or
the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement.
