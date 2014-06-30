* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes 0.05 pct lower
* Solvay boosts European chemicals sector
* easyJet falls on rating downgrade
* Espirito Santo extends Friday's steep losses
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 30 European equities steadied on
Monday, as gains in chemicals companies led by the Belgian group
Solvay were offset by weaker travel stocks after a ratings
downgrade caused easyJet shares to slump.
Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo also slumped 16.5
percent, extending an 11.4 percent fall on Friday. Luxembourg's
justice authorities began an investigation into three holding
companies of the Espirito Santo banking family over alleged
breaches of company law.
European chemicals shares rose 0.6 percent, boosted
by Solvay. Analysts at Exane, the top-ranked broker on
the stock according to StarMine, upgraded its rating to
"outperform" from "neutral". Solvay shares rose 3.6 percent.
The broader market was also supported by Dutch conglomerate
Philips, which rose 4.1 percent after saying it would
merge its Lumileds LED components and automotive lighting
divisions into a standalone subsidiary that could be spun off.
But the gains were eclipsed by a 0.6 percent fall in the
European travel and leisure index, as easyJet
slumped 6.4 percent. The drop came after a rating cut by Bank of
America Merrill Lynch to "underperform" from "neutral".
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.05 percent lower at 1,370.60 points after moving in and
out of positive territory during the day. It still recorded a
fourth straight quarter of gains, and analysts said the market's
longer-term outlook remained positive.
"We still think that equities will outperform other asset
classes given where valuations are at the moment," said Henk
Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth and Investment
Management. "We believe that developed market equities offer a
better opportunity than emerging-market equities."
A Reuters poll released last week showed that investors are
bullish on the outlook for European shares in the second half of
the year, betting they will extend their rally with the help of
European Central Bank s stimulus measures.
The market came under some pressure when Banco Espirito
Santo's shares dropped after a conference call by the bank,
analysts said.
"It was a very short call and little new information. I
guess the main thing causing the fall is that uncertainty will
go on for another month until the general assembly that will
decide on new leadership at BES," said Albino Oliveira, an
analyst at Fincor brokers.
And Italy's fourth-biggest lender, Banco Popolare,
fell 3.1 percent after Chief Executive Pier Francesco Saviotti
told a newspaper the bank had cancelled the sale of its bad debt
unit for now. He said it would look at merger opportunities once
it had passed a Europe-wide health check of the sector.
"The market doesn't like this kind of news ahead of the
upcoming stress test. If a bank is not able to find a buyer at
the desired price, this leaves investors guessing about the
quality of assets and whether further writedowns are necessary,"
said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank.
"The banking sector in general suffers from the lack of
cyclical appetite investors currently have. The recent somewhat
weaker economic numbers in Europe also cast some doubts that
this recovery has a strong momentum. Banks are still suffering
from structural weakness in their profitability."
The European banking index was down 0.7 percent.
(Additional reporting by Andrei Khalip in Lisbon and Blaise
Robinson in Paris; Editing by Larry King)