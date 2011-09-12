LONDON, Sept 12 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main fear gauge, rose 10 percent on Monday, hitting a three-week high, as worries intensified that Greece may default and a Group of Seven meetings produced no clear action to soothe markets.

The higher the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 index, the lower the risk appetite. (Reporting by Dominic Lau)