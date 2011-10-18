LONDON Oct 18 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main gauge for risk appetite, rose 7.6 percent on Tuesday to hit a more than one-week high, after Moody's warned on France's rating outlook while Chinese economic data showed growth slowed.

The markets were also hurt by German's comments that this weekend's European Union summit would produce a definitive plan to resolve the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

The lower the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the higher investors' appetite for risky assets such as stocks. (Reporting by Dominic Lau)