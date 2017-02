LONDON Oct 20 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index rose 6.7 percent on Thursday to hit a two-week high, as talks between French and German leaders to resolve the euro zone debt crisis stalled, raising concerns a Sunday summit may disappoint markets.

The higher the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the lower investors' appetite for risky assets such as stocks. (Reporting by Dominic Lau)