LONDON Oct 27 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , the euro zone's main fear gauge, fell 17.4 percent on Thursday to hit a nearly three-month low, after European leaders agreed on a deal to resolve the two-year-old sovereign debt crisis.

The lower the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on the benchmark Euro STOXX 50 , the higher investors' appetite for risky assets such as stocks.

Germany's VDAX-NEW volatility index and Britain's FTSE 100 volatility index also fell sharply, down 16.3 and 19.5 percent respectively.

