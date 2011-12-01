* Euro STOXX Volatility index hovers around 40
* Euro zone debt uncertainty props up market
* Buy-write trades a good idea for yield hungry investors
By Atul Prakash and Simon Jessop
LONDON, Dec 1 Prediction: The stock market
rally in Europe of the past four days will not last and a
renewed dip is around the corner. Put another way, volatility
will stay high. Investors are looking for ways to exploit that.
The Euro STOXX Volatility Index has hovered around
40 since early October even though the cash market
has added more than 6 percent. It has also held above 30 since
the August selloff, with three spikes above 50.
That level of volatility compares to an average of 25
between late 2010 and mid-2011, and is a direct result of the
long-running sovereign debt crisis and its impact on the
perception of risk among equity investors.
"If you look at the history of these volatility
indices, what seems to be unprecedented about this episode is
its length," Ramin Nakisa, global cross-asset strategist at UBS,
said.
"Previously, there's been a shock and volatility has
recovered over the course of, say, three months; but this time
it doesn't seem to be subsiding at all," he added.
David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global
Equities in Paris, added that investors "tend to wait for
confirmation that a rally is solid before trimming their
protection."
While speculators can buy or sell options as straightforward
bets on moves in the price of the underlying stock or index,
investors can also use the derivatives to hedge a cash-market
long position, to protect against falling prices. Investors can
also buy and sell the volatility index itself.
Indexes such as the VDAX-NEW volatility index and
the Euro STOXX volatility index -- based on buy and sell options
on Germany's DAX and the Euro STOXX 50, respectively --
are often used as a protection against market corrections
because of their strong negative correlation with stocks.
HERE TO STAY?
Although the Euro STOXX Volatility index hit a one-month low
on Wednesday, after coordinated central bank action to try and
ease global credit conditions and stimulate growth, the outlook
for the euro zone is far from certain.
"People think that this trend in volatility is going to
stay. The euro zone problems are not yet solved and the
situation is not clear. That's good for volatility," a European
equity derivatives trader said.
UBS' Nakisa agreed: "The macro view in Europe is very
negative and continually surprising on the downside, which is a
good reason for volatility to stay high."
Illustrating that point, implied volatility on the core euro
zone German and French blue-chip bourses
remains much higher than on the non-euro zone UK bourse,
at 32 and 33, respectively, compared to 24, Thomson Reuters
Datastream dats shows.
As a result, many investors were enhancing yield by entering
into buy-write deals, where they buy the stock and sell the
upside call option.
"A good environment in which to do that is when the equity
market is rangebound and volatility is high," Nakisa said.
That desire is also shared by fund firm Pioneer, which has
put in place a strategy focused on buying high dividend-yielding
stocks before writing calls to enhance the yield further.
"We are in a period of high equity market volatility, driven
by the uncertainty in the future of the euro, at this point,"
Diego Franzin, head of European and Thematic Equity at fund firm
Pioneer, said.
"It will not go away tomorrow and is here to stay. In 2012,
we will have to live with high equity volatility. We are
leveraging volatility to return income to the client."
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Andrew Callus)