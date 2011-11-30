The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index hit a one-month low in afternoon trade on Wednesday after central banks from the world's leading developed economies announced steps to inject liquidity into the financial system.

The index, Europe's main fear gauge known as the VSTOXX index, was down 4.7 percent at 36.84 points after falling to a low of 35.77, the lowest since late October.

VSTOXX measures the cost of protecting against a decline in shares on the Euro STOXX50 Index. The lower the volatility index, the higher investors' appetite for risky assets such as stocks.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 3 percent at 976.04 points.