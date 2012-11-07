LONDON Nov 7 Implied volatility on European equities, seen as a crude barometer of investor risk aversion, fell sharply on Wednesday after the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama left the door open for continued monetary stimulus.

The VSTOXX index of implied volatility on the EuroSTOXX50 fell 6 percent to 20.47. If the losses are sustained for the rest of the session, that would mark its steepest one-day fall in a month.