LONDON Aug 8 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main fear gauge, rose 3.6 percent, hitting a 14-month high, on concerns over the euro zone sovereign debt problems and after the Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S.'s debt rating.

The higher the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 index, the lower the risk appetite. (Reporting by Dominic Lau)