FRANKFURT Aug 5 Europe's main investor fear gauge hit a 14-month high on increased concerns the U.S. economy could be heading towards another recession and jitters the euro zone debt crisis could spread to Italy and Spain.

The VDAX-NEW volatility index .V1XI surged as much as 15 percent on Friday and has surged more than 55 percent this week, signalling a sharp rise in investors' risk aversion and a run to safe-haven assets such as Bunds.

European stocks hit a two-year low, with Germany's DAX .GDAXI losing 3.1 percent by 0829 GMT, while the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index was down 2.5 percent at 968.13.47 points. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)